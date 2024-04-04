Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.590-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.6 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris by 103.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

