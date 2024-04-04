Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

EPD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

