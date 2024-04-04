Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.97. 1,136,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,903,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

