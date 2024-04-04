Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 1.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77. 1,818,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,869,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

