EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQT opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.