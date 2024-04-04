Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.37. 275,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,295,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 27.5% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

