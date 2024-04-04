Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.