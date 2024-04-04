Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.63. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

