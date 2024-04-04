Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Digital Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.