Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.86.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:MTY opened at C$49.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.79. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$47.76 and a 12 month high of C$68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.32). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of C$280.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.05 million.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

