Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 4th (ABUS, ACLX, AMD, AMPX, ANIC, ARM, ASXC, AZN, BAC, BALL)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 4th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Agronomics (LON:ANIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.35 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $197.00 price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $580.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a £213 ($267.39) target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $391.00 target price on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $152.00 price target on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $346.00 price target on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.18) target price on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $1,050.00 target price on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. Itau BBA Securities currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $591.00 target price on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

