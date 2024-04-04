Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 4th (ABUS, ACLX, AMD, AMPX, ANIC, ARM, ASXC, AZN, BAC, BALL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 4th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Agronomics (LON:ANIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.35 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $197.00 price target on the stock.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $580.00 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a £213 ($267.39) target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $391.00 target price on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $152.00 price target on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $346.00 price target on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.18) target price on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $1,050.00 target price on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. Itau BBA Securities currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $591.00 target price on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

