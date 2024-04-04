Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.40

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 2204764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $575.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 396,388 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

