Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 252.14, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.