Estate Counselors LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

