Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 77,542 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

