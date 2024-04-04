Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 183,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after buying an additional 360,926 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

