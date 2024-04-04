Ethena USDe (USDE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $303.32 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $295.87 million and approximately $303.32 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC on exchanges.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,980,578,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,977,471,671.1486545. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00022145 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $445,262,976.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

