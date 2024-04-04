Evercore ISI Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $88.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 619,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

