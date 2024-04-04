Evercore ISI Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $3.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 2,039,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,406,463. The company has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

