Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

