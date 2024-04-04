Everscale (EVER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.95 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $67.95 million and approximately $406,742.18 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,108,282,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,189,692 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

