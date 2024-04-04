Evmos Price Tops $0.0724 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evmos has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

