Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $102,267.68.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sarah Condella sold 1,880 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,953.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $60,974.12.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.