Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 51,500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $57.88. 150,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,511. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.