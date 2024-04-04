Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,426 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.12. 504,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.