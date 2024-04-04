Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 51,500 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LVS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 319,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,044. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

