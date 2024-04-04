Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after buying an additional 371,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,266. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $116.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

