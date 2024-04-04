Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 40,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $62,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.35. 1,519,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,213,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

