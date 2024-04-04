Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.55% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $170,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 149,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,392. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

