Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 292,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,789,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.61. 120,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

