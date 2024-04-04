Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Mplx Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

