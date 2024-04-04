Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.