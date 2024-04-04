Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

