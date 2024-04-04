Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 513,167 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,841,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

