Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

