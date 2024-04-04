Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 415 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,703 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 140,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

LUV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,045,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

