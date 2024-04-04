Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 126.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after buying an additional 554,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.87. 907,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

