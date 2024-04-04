Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,175 shares of company stock valued at $257,617,846. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

