Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $48,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $17,404,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 435,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

