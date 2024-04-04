Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $77,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Flex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 292,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,375. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

