Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 200 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.10. 866,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

