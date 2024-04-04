Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 590 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 388,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,662.7% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 239,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares during the last quarter.

VWO remained flat at $42.14 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,526,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144,704. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

