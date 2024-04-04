Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $92,189,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $91.10. 1,294,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,508. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.