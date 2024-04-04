FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $346.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx stock opened at $278.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

