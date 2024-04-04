Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 3.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 469,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,528,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $955.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 96.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

