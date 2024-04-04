Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Fielmann Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Fielmann Group has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.
About Fielmann Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fielmann Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.