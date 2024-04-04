FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIGS. Oppenheimer cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

Shares of FIGS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. FIGS has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

