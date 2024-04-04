First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 3.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 1,509,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,437,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,265,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,130,000 after buying an additional 479,948 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,952 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 790,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

