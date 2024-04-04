First Solar, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $13.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.16. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.24 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,283 shares of company stock worth $3,508,165. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.