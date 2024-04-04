First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 270,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,780. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

